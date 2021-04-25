Jacksonville ISD looks forward to graduating over 300 students from Jacksonville High School and the JISD Empowerment Academy. Graduation ceremonies will take place at the Historic Tomato Bowl.
The graduation ceremony for the Jacksonville High School Class of 2021 will be conducted at 8 p.m. Friday, May 21. Beginning at 6:30 p.m., guests will be allowed entrance to the stadium.
Graduates will depart on buses at 7:15 p.m. from the JHS Auditorium. It is mandatory for all graduates to ride the bus to the stadium. They are free to leave with their families following the ceremony. Buses will return to JHS for those who need a ride back to the school.
The graduation ceremony for the Empowerment Academy Class of 2021 will be conducted at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 22. Gates will open at 8:30 a.m. for this event.
Empowerment Academy graduates will meet at the stadium in the home dressing room, located at the north end of the field. Families are asked to remain in the stands.
Virtual viewing for both ceremonies will be available as they will air live on jisd.org, facebook.com/JacksonvilleISD and on the youtube/jhsmedia channel. Links will be shared prior to graduation day.
Guests may park in downtown Jacksonville. Those with official handicapped tags will find handicap spots available on Wilson Street and in the back parking lot. These spaces will be filled on a first come, first served basis.
Handicap seating is available at the top and the field level on the home side, and on the field level on the visitor side.
Seating and stadium COVID-19 guidelines include:
• Graduates will not be limited to the number of guests attending;
• First come, first serve seating;
• Adhere to social distancing once inside the stadium;
• Hand sanitizer provided at each entry on both sides of the stadium;
• Graduates and guests will need to wear face coverings when entering and exiting the stadium;
• Wearing a face covering during the ceremony is encouraged;
• Graduates will leave the field immediately following the ceremony
Graduates and guests are reminded of the Tomato Bowl Clear Bag policy. Guests are highly encouraged not to bring bags of any types into the stadium, including camera and binocular bags.
Items which are permitted:
• Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12” x 6” x 12”;
• One-gallon clear freezer bags (Ziploc or similar);
Items not permitted include:
• Attendees are not allowed to bring balloons, noisemakers, or firecrackers of any kind;
• No alcohol, tobacco, or vaping;
Additionally, guests are reminded that all mobile devices must be turned off during the ceremony.
Guests are invited to take photographs and video from their seats, but will not be allowed on the field.
In case of severe weather, the graduation ceremonies will be postponed until May 28th and 29th.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.