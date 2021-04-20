The Jacksonville ISD Police and Emergency Management, in cooperation with the Texas Division of Emergency Management and the Texas Military Department, is hosting a vaccination event Saturday, April 24.
This event is open to anyone who is 18 years of age or older and no appointment is required. Shots will be administered on a first come, first served basis.
An expected 100 doses will be available.
The COVID-19 vaccinations will be given from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the John Alexander Gymnasium, 311 Farnsworth Street, in Jacksonville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.