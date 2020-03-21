Jacksonville ISD School Board will meet in regular session Monday, March 23, at the district administration building, 800 College Avenue.
During the 6:30 p.m. meeting, Dr. Chad Kelly – schools superintendent – will deliver a report on the impact of COVID-19 on the district.
Staff members are not required to attend, and while the meeting is a public one, people also are being encouraged to remain home to keep attendance low as a health safety precaution, said Calah Moake, administrative assistant to the superintendent.
Trustees will consider adopting a resolution to pay employees during the emergency school closure, according to the meeting agenda. Gov. Greg Abbott has ordered schools to remain closed through April 3 in light of COVID-19.
A second item relating to the health pandemic, approval of a waiver for missed instructional days due to national health crisis causing the district to be temporarily closed from March 16 to March 20, 2020, also will be acted upon.
During the meeting, the board also will consider canceling a May 2 trustee election. Because only two people – Jill Penn and incumbent Dean Dublin – filed candidacy for two races, the district has the option to call the election, per government code.
In separate, but related actions, school board members will first consider approving the certification of unopposed candidates for the May 2 election, then vote to adopt an order to cancel the election.
Other action items to be addressed by the board Monday include:
• Adoption of BED (LOCAL) policy;
• Approval of a 2020-21 textbook adoption selection;
• Certifying the district's use of the 2020-21 instructional allotment to satisfy 100 percent of the TEKS (Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills) curriculum;
• Approval of a proposed District of Innovation plan;
• Certifying Kelly as the district representative to the Region VII advisory committee for 2020-21; and
• Approval of a consent agenda that includes minutes of the February 17 regular board meeting, departmental reports, tax refund applications for more than $500 if needed, and donations of$1,000 or more, if needed.
A 5:30 p.m. closed session – focusing on the review and possible approval of administrator contracts, along with legal matters, student discipline in real property – is also slated as part of the meeting. Action, if any will be taken when the board convenes in open meeting, as per government code.
