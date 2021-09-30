The Jacksonville Independent School District will host their homecoming game Friday, Oct. 8, and will celebrate Spirit Week Oct. 4-8.
Each day of the week, students and staff are encouraged to dress according to specified themes which are:
• Monday, Oct. 4 – favorite cartoon character
• Tuesday, Oct. 5 – what you want to be as an adult
• Wednesday, Oct. 6 – favorite color
• Thursday, Oct 7 – blue and gold
The football team, cheerleaders, charmers and band members will have a drive-by pep rally at each campus beginning at 9 a.m. Friday. At approximately 9:45 a.m., they will also parade down Commerce Street.
A Tomato Bowl Pep Rally is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. and the community is invited to participate in the rally which will be held in front of the Historic Tomato Bowl, 200 Austin Street.
Homecoming festivities will begin at 7 p.m. Friday. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. against the Pine Tree Pirates.
