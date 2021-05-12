The Texas Department of Agriculture Summer Nutrition Program is offered statewide by local sponsors who operate sites where children up to 18 years-old can get meals at no charge. The service is open to all children, regardless of income. People who are over age 18 and enrolled in school programs for people with disabilities also can receive meals at no charge.
Once again this summer, many of the sites that serve meals at no charge are being sponsored by school districts, local government agencies, churches and other private non-profit groups. The sites are located in areas where more than 50 percent of the children are eligible for free or reduced-price meals under the National School Lunch Program.
More than 2,000 summer food meal sites across Texas are expected to be in operation in places such as recreation centers, schools, parks, churches, day camps and community centers. Many of the sites will offer recreational activities for children as well as meals at no charge.
Jacksonville ISD will distribute meals at the following locations:
West Side Elementary, 1105 College Avenue
June 2 – July 1, Monday – Thursday
7:30 – 8 a.m – Breakfast
11:30 a.m.- 12 p.m. - Lunch
High School, 1210 Corinth Road
June 1 – July 1, Monday – Thursday
7:30 a.m. - 8 a.m. - Breakfast
11:30 a.m.-12 p.m. - Lunch
The most up-to-date information on Summer Food meal sites and hours of operation is available statewide by calling 2-1-1. For more details on the Summer Food Program visit www.summerfood.org.
