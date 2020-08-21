Local school board trustees will have a packed evening Monday, beginning with an Empowerment graduation ceremony and ending with a regular meeting that includes a public hearing and adoption of a proposed $55.6 million budget to be funded by a $1.3885 tax rate.
The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. at the Jacksonville ISD administration building, 800 College Ave.
According to district officials, the proposed budget is slightly less than the 2019-20 amended budget of $57.4 million; the proposed tax rate also is lower than the previous year's rate. The proposed rate of $1.3885 per $100 property valuation is comprised of a $0.9635 M&O rate and a $0.425 I&S rate.
Rising property values across Cherokee County contributed to the lowered rate, while concerns about how a national COVID-19 pandemic will impact the district has resulted in a slightly smaller budget, which is based on average daily attendance of students.
Following the public hearing, trustees will vote on adopting the $55.6 million budget, then will consider adopting an ordinance to approve the proposed tax rate, according to an agenda.
Also during the meeting – which will be conducted by videoconference due to health and safety concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic, in accordance with the Texas Government Code – board members will consider:
• Adoption of a 2020-21 compensation plan;
• Adoption of Local Policy Update 115;
• Approval of staff development minutes waiver; and
• Approval of a consent agenda that includes minutes from a July 27 regular board meeting/budget workshop and an Aug. 4 special board meeting, various reports and, if needed, tax refund applications of $500 or more and donations of $1,000 or more.
Members of the public can access the meeting on the district Facebook page or via livestream at: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCyxXml6aKjzOiWRcSbrDCZQ
Meanwhile, the 4:30 p.m. graduation ceremony will be held in the Jacksonville High School Auditorium.
