Jacksonville ISD to return to class on Wednesday

Classes will resume on Wednesday at all Jacksonville Independent School District campuses, according to a release from the district communications director, Grace Traylor.
A water main ruptured on Monday, and that has put the entire city under a boil notice.
The boil notice remains in effect, but Traylor said that it has been determined that the water is clean enough for hand washing, but not suitable for drinking.
And while all water fountains will be turned off until the notice has been lifted, Traylor indicated that an adequate amount of bottled water will be available for drinking at each JISD location.
A hot breakfast and lunch will be served at the district's cafeterias, following strict health department guidelines.
Running water and soap will be available in all restroom facilities.
“Thank you for your patience and cooperation as we work to keep the health of our students and staff our top priority,” Traylor said.
