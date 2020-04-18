Jacksonville school board members will meet Monday, April 20, for their regular monthly meeting at the JISD administration building, 800 College Ave.
While the meeting is a public one, people are being encouraged to remain home to keep attendance low as a health safety precaution in regards to the COVID-19 pandemic.
They will convene at 5:30 p.m. in executive session to discuss hiring, termination/retirement or transfer of professional personnel, as well as legal matters, student, discipline and real property, according to a meeting agenda.
Action, if any, will be taken when the board moves into the open part of the meeting afterward, as per government code.
During the meeting, trustees will consider approval of a date change for the May regular meeting; approval of an educator appraisal waiver, adoption of a resolution to consider alternative graduation requirements; and approval of a consent agenda that includes March 23 regular meeting minutes, various reports and – if needed – tax refund applications of more than $500 and donations of $1,000 or more, according to the agenda.
Trustees also will review a Jacksonville Middle School weight room project and discuss the 2020 graduation ceremony and continuing education credit status of board members.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.