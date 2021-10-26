A boil water notice was issued for the city of Jacksonville Public Water System on Oct. 25 and the Jacksonville Independent School District has closed all schools for Tuesday, Oct. 26.
Due to a main water line break in the distribution system resulting in lowered distribution system pressure, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the city of Jacksonville Public Water System TX0370002 to notify all customers within the city of Jacksonville to boil their water prior to consumption (e.g. washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc.).
Children, seniors and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria and all customers should follow these directions.
The affected area includes all of the city of Jacksonville residential, business and wholesale customers.
To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous roiling boil and then boiled for two minutes.
IN lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes.
When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the public water system officials will notify customers that the water is safe for drinking water or human consumption purposes.
Once the boil water notice is no longer in effect, the public water system will issue a notice to customers that rescinds the boil water notice.
Customers are asked to share the boil water notice information with all other people who drink this water, especially those who may not have received notice directly (for example, people in apartments, nursing homes, schools and businesses). This can be done by posting the notice in a public place or distributing copies by hand.
For questions regarding the boil water notice, contact Randall Chandler, Director of Community and Public Services, 1220 South Bolton Street, Jacksonville, at 903-589-3510.
If a customer, individual or employee withes to contact the public water system executive director, call 512-239-4691.
Updates will be posted to the City of Jacksonville Texas Facebook page, as well as on the website, jacksonvilletx.org.
Due to the city-wide boil water notice, school has been canceled for all Jacksonville ISD students for Tuesday, Oct. 26. The district will monitor the situation and send out messages as decisions are made.
