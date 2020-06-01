Jacksonville High School Class of 2020 graduation ceremony – slated for 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 2, at the Historic Tomato Bowl – will also be livestreamed, according to Jacksonville ISD officials.
That link is: https://youtu.be/UTJibJGyPzc
Funeral services for Jerry Harold Byrom, age 81, of Cushing, will be held Friday, May 22, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Boren-Conner Funeral Home in Jacksonville, with Bro. Brian Sellers officiating. Burial will follow at Tecula Cemetery. Jerry Harold Byrom was born August 30, 1938, in Aubrey, Texa…
Emmett Marshall Walker, age 75, of Jacksonville, went to be with our loving Lord and Savior on Monday, the 18th day of May, 2020. He was born on the 17th day of February, 1945, in Jacksonville, Texas, to J. P. Walker and Lucile Edmiston Walker. Mr. Walker graduated from Jacksonville High Sch…
