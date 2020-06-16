Jacksonville: Juneteenth Celebration and Parade set for Sat.

The Juneteenth holiday will be celebrated in Jacksonville with an all-day celebration beginning on Saturday morning.
The day will begin with the Juneteenth Revitalization Committee's annual parade, which is scheduled to get under way at 10 a.m. at the intersection of Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd. and Pierce St. Parade participants are asked to meet at 9:30 a.m.
The parade will travel north on MLK Blvd. and will turn right onto Lincoln, then make a left on Sheridan, a right on Looney, a left on Benson, a right on Churchill, a left on Columbus, a left on Holloway, a right on Esther, and a left turn onto M.B. Davis/Park Dr. before ending at Lincoln Park.
A wide array of activities will take place at Lincoln Park, including a car show, bounce houses, pickup volleyball games, and water games for the kids.
Organizers say the day's event should conclude in the early evening.
For additional information, phone Marshall Robertson (903) 721-0810, Keisha Cassebery (903) 330-5963 or Michall Williams (903) 393-4288.
Juneteenth commemorates the day (June 19, 1865) that enslaved African Americans in Galveston learned that they were free and that the Civil War had ended. This marked the end of slavery in the United States.
