The Jacksonville Kiwanis Club has brought smiles to the faces of East Texas’ children with a generous donation of $5,000 to Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals to fund the purchase of pediatric dental equipment for the CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Jacksonville surgical teams.
CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Jacksonville is constantly seeking new procedures and technology to best serve the community. With help from funding through Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, local dentists with privileges at CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital can now perform surgical dental procedures on pediatric patients under sedation.
Prior to this new equipment, pediatric patients who required extensive dental work or surgery had to leave the area or visit to a local dentist office for multiple procedures. Out-of-area travel can add to an already stressful situation and can be a challenge for local families.
“Dental hygiene is so important to helping kids grow up healthy,” said Christina Mosier, Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals manager. “Allowing families to receive their care locally, staying close to home, is a big step to creating a lifetime of good dental habits.”
“We are grateful for the generous donation from the Jacksonville Kiwanis Club,” said Barry Lofquist, Administrator, CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Jacksonville. “Thanks to the generosity of our community, we were able to purchase this new technology. This equipment will ensure kids needing oral surgery or extensive dental work will continue to have access to the care they need close to home.”
The Jacksonville Kiwanis Club is a longtime supporter of Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals and continues to help bring hope and healing to the families of Northeast Texas through their support.
About CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Health System
CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Health System includes CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospitals - Tyler, South Tyler, Jacksonville, Winnsboro and Sulphur Springs, the CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Louis and Peaches Owen Heart Hospital - Tyler, CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Rehabilitation Hospital a partner of Encompass Health, Tyler ContinueCARE Hospital at CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital, a long-term acute care facility, and CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic. CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic, headquartered in Tyler, TX, is the region’s preferred multi-specialty medical group, with more than 1,000 physicians and advanced practice providers representing 45 specialties, in 113 locations serving Northeast Texas and Louisiana. For more information on services available through CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Health System, visit christustmf.org
