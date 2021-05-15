The Jacksonville Kiwanis Club hosted its seventh annual shootout fundraiser at Beal Ranch.
The two-member team of Grant Barber and Clay Russell, sponsored by the Cherokee County Co-op, earned top honors at the shootout. Second place was acquired by the team of Adam Sprunger, David Bateman Bruce Hesterley and David T. Bateman, who were sponsored by Sadlers Kitchen. William Spaine, Lauren Spaine, Jarrod Bateman and Seth Collins formed the team sponsored by Bateman’s Tire and Auto which walked away with third place.
The top shot in the individual competition was Brian Fields. Second place was earned by David Bateman and third went to two shooters, Shiler Campbell and Seth Collins.
Lauren Spain was first in the women’s division and Ty Collins won the top spot in the junior division.
Chick-fil-A of Jacksonville supplied coffee and Dairy Queen, located on South Jackson, provided breakfast sandwiches. Lunch was catered by Saddlers.
The annual fundraising event allows the Kiwanis Club to support numerous non-profit organizations, particularly those whose services or emphasis is improving lives of children.
These include: Jacksonville Cub Scout Pack $403, Boy’s and Girl State Sponsor, Cherokee & Anderson County Crisis Center, Cherokee Civic Theatre, TNT Program for Youth, Cherokee County Child & Family Services, Cherokee County Children’s Advocacy Center, Children’s Miracle Network, Country Roads Rescue, Disaster Relief, East Texas Food Bank, Elijah’s Retreat, H.O.P.E., Jacksonville FFA, Jacksonville Chamber Adopt-a-School Program, Jacksonville Education Foundation, Jacksonville College, Jacksonville Fire Department-National Fire Safety Council Program, Jacksonville High School Graduating Senior Scholarship, Jacksonville High School Key Club Sponsor, Jacksonville Literacy Council-Spelling Bee, Jacksonville Public Library-Children’s Summer Reading Program, Jacksonville Rodeo Association, Jacksonville High School Athletic Program, Kiwanis Children’s Fund, Kiwanis Circle K Leadership Program (college-level Kiwanis), Lake Jacksonville Association - 4th of July Fireworks, Living Alternatives, Refuge of Light, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, The Eliminate Program (Kiwanis program to eliminate tetanus worldwide) and the United Fund of Cherokee County.
The Kiwanis also raise funds by providing and placing American flags in the front of sponsoring businesses during national holidays. The cost to become a sponsor is $30 annually.
The Kiwanis Club meets weekly at noon on Thursday at the Jacksonville College Library, 416 Travis Street.
The Club can be reached by email at jvilletxkiwanis@gmail.com.
For more information on the Jacksonville Kiwanis Club, visit kiwanisclubjacksonville.org or the Jacksonville Kiwanis Club Facebook page.
