Jacksonville city leaders will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday to discuss possible action in awarding a maximum price Phase I agreement for site work on a new public safety complex.
The council will meet in the Jacksonville City Hall council chambers, 315 S. Ragsdale St., with the public invited to participate in person. The meeting also will be videostreamed, with details more details at www.jacksonvilletx.org/agendacenter.
According to a meeting agenda packet, “the public safety complex project has been broken into two phases and staff has chosen to move forward with site work in order to keep the project on schedule,” consulting with the construction manager at risk, Berry & Clay. Staff will return before the council in July to address Phase II of the project.
During the meeting, city leaders also will:
• Hold a second reading of a resolution in support of economic development incentives;
• Discuss/consider action a resolution in support of economic development incentives;
• Discuss/consider action to approve an updated 380 agreement with Zyklus Heat Transfer;
• Discuss/consider action on accepting a bid on a 99-year lease of Lot 5 Summit Subdivision; and
• Consider approving a consent agenda that includes minutes from a May 12 regular meeting and a June 4 workshop; reappointment of Matt Rowe, Nathan Jones and Chad Devillier to the JEDCO Board of Directors; and appointment of Shanna Hanson to the parks board to fill a vacancy.
The council also will meet in executive session to discuss deliberations about real property. Action, if any, will be taken when members resume into open meeting, as per state government code.
