The Jacksonville Leadership program has grown by 15, as new members graduating June 16 were welcomed as alumni, according to a release by the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce, which hosts the program.
Graduates of the this year's class are Amy Harmon, UT Health-Jacksonville; Charlvin Doty, Kingdom Christian Center; Duane Weatherford, Republic Services; Jeremy Singleton, JISD Student; John Atkinson, People’s Church; Julie Rowe, Austin Bank, Julisa Trujillo, Austin Bank, Lourdes Camacho, Cherokee County Public Health, Mark Whiteland, Remedy Staffing; Michael Mathis, Texas Ruby Properties; Michelle Aarant, Christus Mother Frances, Molly Loughmiller, Southside Bank; Sam Alders, Citizens 1st Bank; and Sharon Crowe, JISD.
The ceremony was held at Castle on the Lake, with those completing the program receiving a certificate and award.
James Hubbard, Jacksonville Economic Development Corp. president and JLI class of 2019, was one of two speakers, addressing the topics of leadership and love and kindness. Michelle Aarant of CHRISTUS Mother Frances – Jacksonville and a 2020 program graduate described what she received as she went through the program.
CHRISTUS Mother Frances was given special recognition for its ongoing support of the organization's annual trip to Austin.
To learn more about the Jacksonville Leadership program, visit the Chamber of Commerce website at http://www.jacksonvilletexas.com/
