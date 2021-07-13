The Jacksonville Leadership Institute, a program of the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce, is seeking applicants for the 35th class, to begin this fall.
The stated mission of JLI is to educate and encourage current and future leaders of the community.
JLI offers leadership skills training and development over a nine-month period beginning in September. The monthly meetings focus on different topics including education, history, industries, economic development and local and state government. Classes include meeting people with expertise in the given subject areas and participating in related excursions.
Students in the class will be presented with information about Jacksonville, Cherokee County and the state. They will have the opportunity to learn about their own strengths and weaknesses, create friendships and become better leaders.
Those considering JLI should note there is an attendance policy in which any two absences result in an individual’s inability to graduate. Missed sessions can be taken during the following year’s curriculum, at which point those individuals will be eligible to receive their graduation certificate.
Graduates are encouraged to join the JLI alumni association to continue learning and encouraging others as each member continues to develop and refine his or her leadership abilities.
More information and applications can be found on the Chamber’s website, jacksonvilletexas.com. Type Leadership Institute into the search box and follow the link provided.
For additional information about the Jacksonville Leadership Institute or to request an application be sent, contact the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce at info@jacksonvilletexass.com, call (903) 586-2217 or contact Shannon Hitt at shannon@hittthebooks.com or (903) 372-5783.
