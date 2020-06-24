Young bookworms still can take part in the “Imagine Your Story” virtual summer reading program offered this summer by the Jacksonville Public Library.
Traditionally held at the library's 502 S. Jackson St. location, this year, the event was revamped to meet the challenges posed by the national COVID-19 pandemic.
“In less than five weeks, our brand-new children’s services coordinator was able to convert her first-ever traditional Summer Reading Program into a virtual summer reading program open to everyone,” said library director Trina Stidham. “Because we were completely closed due to COVID-19 for two months, we did not know what library services would look like when staff returned.”
Last year, the local library launched its inaugural Independent Reader Program.
“It primarily allowed families to register online as usual, then choose to be a ‘Independent Reader’ who would not be attending any of the scheduled activities in the library,” but still would be eligible for prizes – youths only had to return their reading logs in person, Stidham said.
This year, “through recommendations and examples from the Texas State Library and Archival Commission, in conjunction with the Collaborative Summer Library Program, we quickly developed a program format and free take-home activity kits,” she said.
And Children's Services Coordinator Geraley Turner “embraced the idea that she would be featured in videos,” she added.
Turner – or “Miss GG,as the kids call her” – is in the process of creating video Storytime and craft activities so that families can follow along as they work on their craft packs, Stidham said.
The “Imagine Your Story” virtual summer reading program for youths ages 18 months to 18 years old is offered through the end of July.
Participants may register by phone, email or online. Reading logs and registration forms are also available for pickup inside the library, or via curbside pick-up at the library, Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Curbside hours are from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
To learn more, call 903-586-7664, email at library@jacksonvilletx.org or visit www.jacksonvilletx.org/417/Jacksonville-Public-Library to register in English or Spanish.
