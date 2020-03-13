An additional Jacksonville entity has cancelled events as a precautionary measure to help prevent the spread of a flu virus.
"Due to the growing concern on COVID-19 and the City of Jacksonville, and other community agencies, closing and cancelling events, the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce has made the decision to cancel all meetings and events happening in the month of March," according to a release issued Friday afternoon.
"As this situation is very fluid, we will keep everyone informed of what the coming weeks and months will entail," it added.
