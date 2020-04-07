Local facilities are caring for Jacksonville's smallest residents, as their parents – many deemed essential employees – report to work amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.
In adhering strictly to federal and state guidelines, these childcare providers are ensuring that their tiny charges remain safe while in their care.
Mark and Charlotte Ford, who operate Charlotte's Web Childcare Center in Jacksonville, said that in their 26 years of childcare, “we have dealt with several contagious illnesses in the past, so we were already experienced with the procedures needed to inhibit their spread.”
That includes thorough sanitizing of the building, not allowing children to return to our care as long as they have a fever, diarrhea or a green, runny nose, and in some cases, a release from the doctor.
“With the increased danger associated with this one (COVID-19), we have strengthened many of our procedures,” the couple said.
In response to the pandemic, Texas Health and Human Services issued a COVID-19 guide for licensed childcare providers on March 16, outlining precautionary measures. They include:
• Prohibiting any person except the following from accessing an operation: Operation staff; persons with legal authority to enter, including law enforcement officers; HHSC Child Care Licensing staff and Department of Family and Protective Services staff; professionals providing services to children; children enrolled at the operation; and parents who have children enrolled and present at the operation.
• Before allowing entry into the operation, screening all of the individuals listed above, including taking the temperature of each person upon arrival at the operation each day, and deny entry to any person who meets any of the following criteria:
- A temperature of 100.4°F or above;
- Signs or symptoms of a respiratory infection, such as a cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, and low-grade fever;
- In the previous 14 days has had contact with someone with a confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19; is under investigation for COVID-19; or is ill with a respiratory illness; or
- In the previous 14 days has travelled internationally to countries with widespread, sustained community transmission.
• Requiring pick up and drop off of children outside of the operation, unless you determine that there is a legitimate need for the parent to enter an operation.
• Ensuring that each child is provided individual meals and snacks. Do not serve family style meals.
The guidelines are based on state law, federal guidance and Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s disaster declaration, according to HHS.
“Ever since the coronavirus pandemic was declared, even though there was not evidence that the virus had reach our community, we began to act as if it had,” the Fords said, adding that the center is not allowing “anyone to return to our building who has exhibited any of the associated symptoms such as fever or persistent cough until it has been determined by a doctor that it is not corona-related. And we are practicing social distancing the best we can.”
Karen Emerson, Methodist Readiness School director, said the program – operated by Jacksonville's First United Methodist Church – closed for a week to implement the new guidelines.
Under normal circumstances, the four-star Texas Rising Star School has an enrollment of 115 children, from two months to school age, she said.
“As of right now we are averaging between 20 to 40 children a day. Some of the children we care for have parents that are in the health field,” Emerson noted. “Our drop off and pickup look a little different these days, but it is for the safety of our staff and children.”
Additionally, the program has canceled all special events and outside food for safety reasons, she added.
Debra McCormick, pastor of Christ the Redeemer Church, which operates preschool programs in Rusk and Jacksonville, as well as a K-12 academy in Jacksonville, said program cleaning and sanitation guidelines “are already strict in our industry so we did not have to close down to conform (to state standards.) (Additionally) teachers clean and sanitize throughout the day and we have cleaners that do so at night when everyone is gone. Any area we use is sanitized, outside equipment included.”
Prior to the pandemic, a combined enrollment 131 students at both sites dropped to 70 combined enrollment.
“Our academy is closed but our students are working from home on their regular work and can Facetime staff as needed. We do have nine school-age children that are here for child care so they are doing the school work in our academy classroom,” McCormick said.
The Fords, who said when the local school programs were suspended, “many parents began to keep their children at home, and our attendance dropped by about half. When the governor's new guidelines were issued, we began to ask our parents not to bring their children unless they were working in some essential service.”
The lowered attendance presents a challenge fiscally, they pointed out, because it “has seriously decreased our revenues and we will be dependent on the aid package to keep our staff on the payroll.”
A common challenged mentioned by the Fords and McCormick is ensuring a continued supply of supplies and food.
“Our first challenge was not finding food program-required items to purchase,” McCormick recalled. “We reached out to our school districts and they included us in the food programs, thank God!”
Scarcity of supplies meant she “was ordering one package of gloves a day but then a large case became available online. We purchase large cases of paper and cleaning supplies so we have not run out completely, just too low for my comfort level, but so far I am getting what we need,” she said.
The Fords said the biggest impact the crisis has had “has been on our food supply. So far, we have been able to get everything we needed to feed the children, but we have had to do quite a bit of substituting with some regular menu items.
“The interruption in the supply chain has not resulted in us running out of our any of our essential needs, although we have run short on several, resulting in a lot of scrambling,” they said, noting that “our teachers, parents and friends have been absolutely wonderful about helping us get the things we have needed, and Facebook has been a godsend.”
McCormick agreed, saying families' support has been a blessing.
“I have had some parents drop off cleaning supplies for us just in case we couldn't purchase any. I have also had some parents bring food for anyone who needs it,” she said. “I was able to deliver that food to people I heard about. Even though we are small in number, we have been able to share our supplies so that is wonderful.”
Emerson described the Readiness School's staff as “amazing,” as they “continue to care for all our 115 kids even though some of them are at home. Our staff come in with smiles and are continuing to be the best part of our center.”
The Fords said they were grateful for their staff, whose “devotion and strength has been truly incredible. They, and our parents, seem to know we are all in this together, and it seems we have all been an encouragement to one another when it has been most needed.”
Throughout it all, program directors are mindful of the worries associated with the pandemic.
“We are thankful that we have not had to shut down completely, but anticipate that may be necessary at some point. We are assessing that possibility daily,” the Fords admitted, while McCormick said she finds herself encouraging her staff on a daily basis, “but especially now, when things are so questionable as to whether we will even have jobs.
“We pray together and acknowledge our belief that no matter how our world is rocked and changed, Jesus promises he would never leave us or forsake us, but that he would be with us to the end of our journey,” McCormick said.
In addition to communicating with Methodist Readiness School families via Facebook Live segments and sending education packets home with students, “I just want all our families to know that God is in control of this and we are praying for each family to have peace during this time,” Emerson said.
“As of right now we are planning on staying open and being available for our families. Our Children's Weekday Ministry Board and I are watching the ever-changing guidelines and making decisions as we see best for our center,” she said.
