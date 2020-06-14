The Community Garden of Jacksonville located at Nellie Crim Park will officially open this week, with a variety of produce available, said Sandra E. Fry, founder and executive director of YOU! Empower, which has coordinated the project.
"Currently, the garden has green tomatoes – perfect for frying – and squash ready to be picked! There (also) are a variety of peppers, eggplants, beans, purple hull peas, okra and melons growing," she said, adding that YOU! EMPOWER staff and volunteers will be on hand during the garden’s hours of operations to assist those who want to harvest vegetables for their families, help maintain the garden or assist with planning and preparation for our fall vegetables.
YOU! EMPOWER guidelines for the community garden includes practicing social distancing and the option to wear a mask while at the garden.
Meanwhile, Fry said, "additional chairs, benches, picnic tables, a medium size deck, arbors, fence panels and volunteers to help build raised beds (that will) accommodate the elderly and wheelchairs, are needed at the community garden."
The effort not only benefits the community, but is a result of community effort.
"We applaud and appreciate the support and excellent work done by the City of Jacksonville – Public and Community Services Department," as well as the support and donations from Texas Organic Soil, Texas Basket Factory, Walmart, Flint Gypsies of Bullard, Quinter’s Plants, Neches Compost and the many volunteers, "including a dozen youth volunteers (who) helped build raised beds, plant
vegetables and landscape the garden," she said, giving a special shout-out to District 4 Councilman and mayor pro tem Rob Gowin for sponsoring and planting the garden's inaugural fruit orchard.
Summer hours at the Community Garden of Jacksonville – located behind Texas Basket Factory – 8 to 11 a.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, and from 9 until 11:30 a.m. Saturday. The summer schedule will run through Aug. 15.
"Everyone is welcome at the community garden," Fry said, noting that individuals and families interested in adopting a plot to grow fall vegetables at the garden may request applications by calling 903-339-8605, while donations may be dropped off at the garden during hours of operation.
Cherokee County youths ages 8 to 13 are invited to enter a T-shirt design contest that will be held through Friday, June 26. The winning design will be featured on shirts for youth volunteers and participants to wear at the garden, she said.
Prizes will be awarded to the top three place winners, with design submissions dropped off at the garden during hours of operation or emailed tosandra.fry@hotmail.com.
To learn more about YOU! EMPOWER’s programs, contact Sandra E. Fry at 205 E.Commerce St., call 903-339-8605 or emailsandra.fry@hotmail.com.
YOU! EMPOWER is a dynamic 501c3 non-profit of Cherokee County and Northeast Texas, that is passionate about helping our communities thrive.
The program's Facebook page is "You Empower Non-Profit Organization of Cherokee County and Northeast Texas."
