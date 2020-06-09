The Cardenas Family Foundation is honored to name recent Jacksonville High School graduate Edwin Delgado as its 2020 scholarship recipient.
Delgado was one of many students who applied for the Cardenas Family Foundation scholarship.
The foundation adheres to a pragmatic evaluation of the applicants, and based on the criteria of the scholarship, Delgado successfully met the needs, which granted him financial assistance, according to a release from the foundation.
Delgado's story begins at an early age, dreaming of becoming a professional soccer player. Unfortunately, after an ACL injury, the youth was forced to move away from that dream, the release stated.
Delgado recalled his days attending physical therapy after the devastating injury as a defining moment that paved his pathway of wanting to become a physical therapist.
“I remember how my physical therapist had a great impact on my life, so I made the decision to follow along with that path and help others who really need the motivation to keep fighting and to keep pushing forward. This is why I wish to pursue an education,” he said. “My plan to pursue a college education will be difficult with me being the first child to attend college in my family, but I have faith in myself to make my family proud and to reach my dreams and goals.”
Foundation founder Antonio Cardenas Jr. calls the scholarship “an ultimate blessing for students to allow us into their life by applying and by writing their life stories on these applications.
“Words cannot express how challenging it is to narrow down our yearly scholarship to just one applicant.
“Every applicant who has applied to our foundation is worthy of an education and we are confident they all will be difference-makers in this world, similar to Edwin Delgado,” he said.
“Our applicants are a small percent who carry their own personal story and dream in this world, a story that later embodies them with drive and passion for success, yet it is the responsibility of us as individuals to help them reach this dream.”
Alluding to the shuttering of schools in response to a national pandemic in mid-March, Cardenas noted that “the senior class of 2020 has experienced an unfortunate event that has deprived them of many yearly benefits and memories. Benefits they have worked towards for many years, therefore, there is no better time to support and empower our younger generation than now.
“The Cardenas Family Foundation is hopeful our vision and scholarship opportunities can begin a cycle of human flourishing within the lives of our applicants and future recipients, but most importantly, spark a worldwide movement of compassion and giving within all communities,” he said.
The Cardenas Family Foundation is currently in the process on providing scholarship opportunities for students in Northside ISD in San Antonio and in Los Angeles USD in Los Angeles in California, as well as developing international opportunities for Muslim refuges in Middle Eastern countries.
Previous scholarship recipients include:
2018: Jacqueline Posada – $1,000
2019: Maribel Chaparro Pinales – $1,000
Delgado will be attending Jacksonville College this fall and will major in physical therapy.
Meanwhile, the Cardenas Family Foundation Scholarship 2020-2021 will begin its Jacksonville High School application process in August.
