CHEROKEE COUNTY – A motorcycle wreck Thursday afternoon on FM 347 has left a Jacksonville man dead.
According to Sgt. Jean Dark, DPS – Tyler District public information officer, Bruce Craig Crockett, 57, was pronounced dead at the scene by Cherokee County Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace Brenda Dominy. Crockett was transported to Autry Funeral Home in Jacksonville.
“At 3:45 p.m. Thursday, troopers responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash on FM 347, approximately four miles south of Jacksonville,” she said.
Crockett was traveling north along FM 347 on a 2009 Harley Davidson motorcycle, while a 2004 Ford F-150 pickup driven by Juan Lopez Ramirez of Jacksonville, was traveling south along the road.
According to the investigators' preliminary report, the motorcycle had entered a curve in the road to the right at an unsafe speed, crossing over the center stripe into the southbound lane when the wreck occurred, Dark said.
Ramirez, 66, was not injured in the crash, according to the release.
The investigation is ongoing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.