Jacksonville man dies in Rusk County traffic accident

RUSK COUNTY, Texas - Multiple news outlets are reporting the death of Jorge Rubio, 36, of Jacksonville.

According to a preliminary accident report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, a two-car traffic accident occurred about 5:41 a.m. Thursday morning on State Highway 322, about five miles north of Lakeport.

The preliminary investigation revealed that Rubio was driving a 2015 Kia Forte in the northbound lane of the highway. He crossed over into the southbound lane and collided with a 2017 Kia Rio.

Rubio was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Kia Rio was transported to a Tyler hospital for treatment of his injuries.

