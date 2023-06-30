Jacksonville man dies in Rusk County traffic accident

RUSK COUNTY, Texas - Multiple news outlets are reporting the death of Jorge Rubio, 36, of Jacksonville.
According to a preliminary accident report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, a two-car traffic accident occurred about 5:41 a.m. Thursday morning on State Highway 322, about five miles north of Lakeport.
The preliminary investigation revealed that Rubio was driving a 2015 Kia Forte in the northbound lane of the highway. He crossed over into the southbound lane and collided with a 2017 Kia Rio.
Rubio was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Kia Rio was transported to a Tyler hospital for treatment of his injuries.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.