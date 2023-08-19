Jacksonville man dies in Tyler traffic accident

TYLER - According to multiple East Texas media outlets, Austin Durrett, 36, of Jacksonville, died as a result of injuries that he suffered in a traffic accident in South Tyler early Friday evening.
According to reports from law enforcement, Durrett was traveling north in the 9300 Block of South Broadway Avenue when he attempted to pass another vehicle while traveling on the southbound shoulder.
Durrett's Toyota collided with the other car and rolled several times.
Durrett was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The driver of the other vehicle was taken to a local hospital with non life-threating injuries.
