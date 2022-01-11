Juan A. Rios, 20, of Jacksonville, was killed in a single-vehicle accident that occurred on State Highway 135, approximately one mile northeast of Jacksonville.
Rios was traveling alone in a 1995 Chevrolet Silverado when the wreck occurred about 2:20 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11.
The preliminary investigation report stated Rios was traveling at an unsafe speed when he failed to negotiate a right-hand curve. The vehicle left the roadway on the northwest side of the road, striking a pipe fence.
He was pronounced at the scene.
