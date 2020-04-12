TYLER – About 10:30 p.m. Friday, DPS Troopers responded to a fatal crash on FM-856, approximately five miles southwest of the city of New Summerfield in Cherokee County. The investigators preliminary report indicates that the driver of a 2008 Dodge Saturn, Joe Roy White, 57, of Jacksonville was traveling south on FM-856. The driver failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway to the right and traveled off the road to south. The vehicle went into a side skid and struck a tree with the driver’s side door. The vehicle then spun counter clockwise where it re-entered the roadway and came to rest facing south in the north lane.
Judge Rodney Wallace pronounced White at the scene and he was taken to Autry Funeral Home in Jacksonville.
According to DPS officials, the investigation is ongoing.
