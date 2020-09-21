CHEROKEE COUNTY – A Jacksonville man died Sunday, Sept. 20, in late-night crash on U.S. Highway 175, approximately 6.2 miles west of Jacksonville.
Uriel Rangel, 25, was pronounced dead at the scene by Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace Judge Tony Johnson and was taken to East Texas Mortuary in Tyler, said DPS Sgt. Jean Dark, public information officer for the Tyler District.
According to a preliminary report, troopers were called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash at 11:10 p.m. Sunday, she said.
A 2008 Chrysler 300, driven by Rangel and carrying passengers Jaden Portillo, 18 and Daniel Cruz, 32, both of Jacksonville, was traveling west along the highway, as was a 2011 Audi A5 driven by Javier Corona, 33, of Jacksonville. The wreck occurred when the Chrysler collided with the rear of the Audi, which had slowed on US 175 to turn south into a private drive, the report stated.
The force of the collision caused the Audi to strike a power pole and a structure before coming to rest, while the Chrysler traveled across County Road 3318, striking a power pole before coming to rest in a nearby field, the report stated.
Dark said Portillo and Cruz were both transported to UT-Health – Tyler and are each listed in critical condition, while Corona did not require medical transport from the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.