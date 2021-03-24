The Jacksonville Mason Lodge #108 hosted an awards ceremony Thursday, March 18, to award members for their years of service and present the Golden Trowel.
Although not all members were able to be present for the meeting, those reaching service year marks were recognized.
Members who have reached 25 years of Masonic service included Russell Barber, Reginald Bridges
Robert Cooper, Thomas Crim, Russell Barber, Lawrence Dement, Charles Dickerson, Leslie Dover, Kenneth Jacobs, Michael Markham and Randy Roberts.
Those who had attained 40 years of service included Larry Clark, John Lester, Charles Lusk, John Pope, John Ragsdale and Brent Stahelin.
Fifty-year service members included Michael Banks, Derwin Bolton, David Bridges, David Cooper, Wayne Todd and Richard Watson.
Having 55 years of service under their belts were William Childs, Jerry Cole and Ronny Lee.
James Burke, George Griffin and Robert Young attained 65 years of Masonic service.
The Golden Trowel Award, the highest award a Masonic Lodge can bestow upon a member, is given no more than once a year. If a Masonic Lodge believes the award has not been earned, it has the option to not confer the honor that year.
Selected for his faithful service to anything needed within the Lodge, Cliff Goree earned the 2021 Golden Trowel. His assistance in educating new members, with elderly members, their spouses and even widows is service above and beyond. Goree is always available for a phone call and will make himself available to aid members in need.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.