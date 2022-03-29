Jacksonville Independent School District Superintendent Brad Stewart recommended, and trustees, approved the hire of Lisa Schwartz to serve as the new Middle School principal beginning with the 2022-2023 school year. Current principal Patsy Whitaker is retiring after serving 35 years in education.
After receiving input from Jacksonville Middle School staff and posting the position, the district conducted a highly competitive interview process, according to Stewart.
“We believe that we’ve found a candidate that will be a tremendous asset to our district and will be a great fit for us as we move forward. We have Miss Lisa Schwartz, who has about 19 years of experience,” Stewart said. “We are very fortunate also that we have people in our district that have worked for her in the past that have very positive things to say about her, as well as all of her references.”
Schwartz began her educational career as a paraprofessional, moved up to teacher and then became an instructional coach. She then became an assistant principal before becoming principal, a position she has maintained in various capacities for the past seven years, according to Stewart. She is currently employed as principal of Brown Elementary in Whitehouse.
Schwartz received her BBA and Master of Educational Leadership/Business Administration from LeTourneau University.
According to the Jacksonville school district, Schwartz’ educational philosophy states, “Our students are all unique and are born with varying talents, needs, and intelligence. Ensuring that they receive a high-quality education that challenges them to be the best they can be is essential to our future. We must instill drive, character, social emotional regulation, and the desire to push forward when we are faced with obstacles.”
