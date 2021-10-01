The City of Jacksonville named Daniel Seguin as the Director of Communications and Tourism.
Seguin brings seven years of experience in the areas of social media, marketing, and web administration. He formerly served as the communications director for a small private business and most recently worked for the East Texas Council of Governments.
“I am confident in Daniel’s ability to take communications and engagement to the next level”, said City Manager, James Hubbard. “His track record and customer focused approach will be an asset to our team and community.”
Seguin will manage a strategic plan for media relations, communications, and tourism.
“I am excited to join the city of Jacksonville and anxious to hit the ground running as we work to beautify Jacksonville, share it with the world, and create an amazing place for residents and visitors to live, work, and play.” Seguin said.
Originally from Tyler, Seguin built his home in 2020 in Arp where he resides with his wife and foster daughter.
