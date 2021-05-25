The City of Jacksonville has hired Kimberly Lynn as the new Interim Finance Director.
Lynn has been employed with the city of Jacksonville since 2018 where she began working as the Utility Billing Manager. In May of 2019, Lynn became the Project Specialist for Public and Community Services, assisting all departments with purchasing, accounts payable, administration and budgets. Lynn was promoted to Customer Service Manager in November of 2020.
After graduating from Tarleton State University with a degree in Ag Business and a minor in Accounting, Lynn worked for Farmland Industries and Animal Science Products in accounting positions for over 25 years.
She has been married to her husband Chris Lynn for 28 years. They have three children, Kyla, Callie and Kolby.
“I look forward to this new challenge and will work hard to serve the residents and staff of the City of Jacksonville,” Lynn said.
Current Finance Director, Roxanna Briley, will be honored for her five years with the city of Jacksonville with a reception at City Hall at 10:30 a.m. on her last day of employment, Friday, May 28.
