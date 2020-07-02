Explore Jacksonville has released a new “Restaurants Guide” designed to help visitors navigate local shops, eateries and overnight lodging.
“It will serve as a tear-off paper map to help guide visitors with the help of a hotel concierge, or an employee from a restaurant or shop,” Explore Jacksonville Director Andrew Lugo explained.
“The goal is to help our visitors have an idea of what there is to do in Jacksonville, know what dining options they have and help their shopping experience in downtown,” he added.
The guide “fills a demand which our hotel and shop-owners say visitors have been asking for,” Jacksonville City Manager noted. “We have had many conversations and it is a suggestion that consistently came up.”
The initial guide is a single-sided document printed in limited quantities to allow room for changes.
“The City has intended to include all brick-and-mortar restaurants within city limits, all occupancy-tax paying hotels and all retail shops on East Commerce Street and nearby” he said.
For questions, suggestions, or to request copies please contact Andrew Lugo, City of Jacksonville tourism director at Andrew.Lugo@JacksonvilleTX.org or (903) 339-3320.
