The Jacksonville city council approved a policy which will allow residents to receive assistance for the February and March utility billing cycle that included February 15-22, the week of the severe winter storm that resulted in water system damage.
Residents who experienced a water line break or damage and show proof of repair may choose from two assistance options.
The first option is to reduce the water bill by the cost of the proven repair, up to an amount equal to the average of the three months of water bills from Nov. 2020 through Jan. 2021. For anyone with a repair costing exceeding the average of the three-month billing period, the customer will only be required to pay the three-month average.
The second option for residents is to receive a 50% discount for the monthly bill that includes the period of the winter storm.
Additionally, individuals may establish a 12-month payment plan with a financial needs application.
Kent Willis of Patillo, Brown & Hill presented a report on the annual audit for the 2019-2020 fiscal year. Willis noted the fund balance actually increased by about $1 million, ending at $2.9 million for the year, or about three months worth of fund balance.
“You did add to fund balance this year and ended up in a good spot, which is commendable considering the crazy year we’ve all been through,” Willis said.
The overall financial statement received an unmodified, or clean, opinion.
Due to the city’s participation in grants totaling over $750,000 in a single fiscal year, a compliance/grant audit was also conducted. Of the four grants Jacksonville participated in, the auditing firm chose the coronavirus relief fund to audit. It, too, received a clean opinion.
“To get a new program that didn’t exist at this time last year and to handle it correctly and not have any findings after an audit is really commendable,” Willis said.
Council members approved the audit report.
The council also heard from two residents, both of whom spoke in favor of an application for a historical marker to be placed in Hazel Tilton Park. The marker would recognize the 1800s railroad that extended from Jacksonville to Lufkin.
The Cherokee County Historical Commission had requested the application to obtain the marker, which council authorized.
Police Chief Joe Williams conducted the pinning ceremony of Dina Wilde in recognition of her promotion from Corporal to Sergeant. Family, friends and co-workers were present to support her promotion.
The second reading of a resolution supporting Jacksonville Economic Development incentives was read and approved. These incentives included a reimbursement, not to exceed $125,000, to GVD Construction fro targeted infrastructure improvements and funding for the JEDCO matching grant programs for fiscal year 2021, not to exceed $300,000. Council had previously authorized a budget amendment in relation to the increase in matching grant funds up to $300,000.
In other action items, council approved:
• A moratorium on issuing or renewing itinerant vendor permits;
• The purchase of radio equipment for fire and police departments and emergency management;
• Emergency repairs to water well #5; and
• The consent agenda.
Reconvening from executive session, council authorized the city manager and city attorney to negotiate leases with Wesley Beard for property located on North Jackson. The council also extended the city manager’s contract until March 2023.
All items carried unanimously 4-0 as District 3 Councilman Tim McRae was not present.
During the open forum for mayor and council members, Mayor Randy Gorham commended city staff for their efforts and service during the February winter storm. Councilwoman Mindy Gellock also applauded the city workers and thanked police, fire, public service crews and the city manager.
Greg Smith, in the city manager’s report, summarized the work of the city employees during the storm. Smith also congratulated Finance Director Roxanna Briley for the exceptional audit findings. He thanked police and public works for their assistance with traffic flow around Chick-fil-A during the week of their opening.
Finally, Smith invited residents to attend the State of the City presentation at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 25. The event will be conducted in the multi-purpose building of People’s Church, 14089 US 79.
