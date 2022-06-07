School is out and for those looking for something to do this summer, Jacksonville offers many family-friendly activities.
There are a number of local parks which offer a variety of active, outdoor activities.
Nichols Green Park, Jacksonville’s flagship park, is located at 200 S. Jackson. It provides jogging trails, a disc golf course, splash pad, skate park, playground, tennis and basketball court and a pavilion.
Buckner Park, 119 Newbern Street, offers 13 acres that include volleyball and tennis courts, a gazebo and grill, a pavilion, picnic tables, walking track, restrooms and a public swimming pool.
The pool is open 12-6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday. There is no residency requirement to use the pool and no entry fee for admittance. Children under the age of 16 will need a supervising adult present to be admitted.
A maximum of 45 swimmers will be allowed entry at a time. The pool closes every 45 minutes for cleaning and safety checks. This also allows time for the next group of swimmers to enter the pool area.
Lincoln Park, located on Park Drive at Davis Avenue, offers 10 acres of outdoor recreation. The park contains a covered pavilion, lighted basketball and tennis courts, a playground, sand volleyball court and restrooms.
Lincoln Park, located on Park Drive at Davis Avenue, offers 10 acres of outdoor recreation. The park contains a covered pavilion, lighted basketball and tennis courts, a playground, sand volleyball court and restrooms.
There is currently an effort underway to revitalize the Lincoln Park area. For more information, visit fdcdc.org.
Smaller parks and green spaces in Jacksonville include:
• Bolton Park, located at S. Jackson Street at El Paso Street; which contains a little free library and pavillion;
• Hazel Tilton Park, at the corner of E. Larrisa and S. Main Streets, is home of the Jacksonville War Memorial;
• Love Street Park, located at the Love and Monroe Street intersection, has a basketball court and playground; and
• Nellie Crim Park, located on Myrtle Drive at Cherokee Trail, which has a community garden.
Love’s Lookout, a designated rest stop, provides a scenic overlook, picnic tables, restrooms and an information center. The park is located at 43822 US 69.
Lake Jacksonville’s recreational area features public campgrounds, a beach, swimming pier and a boat launch. From bird-watching to fishing, or just renting a cabin to “get away” for a while, there is much to be enjoyed at Lake Jacksonville.
Camping facilities include enclosed shelters or RV pads with water and electricity. Most include a barbecue pit. For questions or campground reservations, call 903-589-3510 during business hours Monday through Friday, or 903-279-2153 after hours.
Visitors can learn about Jacksonville’s history as they view the many artifacts on display. Located at 302 S. Bolton St., the museum is open from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.
Special exhibits on display this summer include:
• Now through June 14: Historic Quilts
• June 16-July 25: Images of Valor, Hispanics in World War II
• July 28-Sept. 3: Nichols Cap Guns
One can pack a meal and enjoy a picnic next door in Hazel Tilton Park following the tour of the museum.
Another educational option is the reading program at the Jacksonville and other area public libraries. This year’s theme is “Oceans of Possibilities.” The summer reading program is June 13 through July 22 and is open to all ages (preschool through adult).
The library will show aquatic-themed movies each Monday, with the exception of July 4. Tuesdays and Wednesdays will be packed with activities that may include songs, group games, crafts, art projects, experiments, and more. Adults can join in the fun by completing a companion activity packet that goes along with the “Oceans of Possibilities” theme.
Registration for “Oceans of Possibilities” is online now and will continue throughout Summer Reading. Patrons can also register in-person at the library.
For more information, call (903) 586-7664, send email to library@jacksonvilletx.org, or simply visit the library at visit the library at 526 E. Commerce.
For those who want to relax and cool off while watching a show, the Apex Cinema is open 5-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 4 p.m. - 12 a.m. on Friday, 12 p.m.-12 a.m. on Saturday and 12 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Sunday. Matinee pricing is available on shows starting before 6 p.m. The theater is located at 1710 S. Jackson Street.
For movies currently playing and show times, visit apexcinemas.movie and choose the Jacksonville location. Apex Cinema Jacksonville can also be found on Facebook.
For more information on places to visit in and around Jacksonville, visit ExploreJacksonvileTX.org, the Explore Jacksonville, Texas Facebook page, or call 903-339-3320.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.