The Jacksonville City Parks and Recreation Department summer activities program, in collaboration with the Jacksonville Tennis Association, will offer free tennis lessons for youths ages 7 through 14. The lessons will occur at the Buckner Park courts, located on Newbern Street.
Classes will be offered Tuesday through Thursday, June 29 to July 15, with the 9 to10 a.m. time frame specified for ages 7 through 10 and 10 to 11 a.m. for youth 11 to 14.
These are beginner classes designed to teach basic skills with instruction being offered by Coaches David Hanna and Chuck Roper.
Students who have tennis rackets available to bring are encouraged to do so, but there will be equipment available on site for those without. All students are encouraged to bring their own water bottles.
No registration is necessary and participants are not required to attend all sessions but can join for as many days as they are able or wish to do so.
For more information, call (903) 571-6277.
