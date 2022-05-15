Police Chief Joe Williams presented three life-saving awards during the Jacksonville City Council meeting Tuesday. Sgt. Dena Wilde and Cpl. Cody Rodriquez were able to perform CPR correctly, saving the life of an unresponsive citizen. Cpl. Ronnie Clayborne, responding to the scene of a motorcycle accident, applied a tourniquet to the severed limb of the accident victim, saving his life.
Jacksonville Economic Development Corporation President Shane Pace named Brookshire Brothers as Employee of the Month.
“One of the things that you may have noticed is Brookshire Brothers has had somewhat of a facelift. They’ve had a new paint job, new signage. They’ve also made some improvements on the interior of their building,” Pace said. “We want to thank you guys for being a part of Jacksonville and for the investment that you’re making.”
The majority of the meeting was spent in public hearings and special presentations.
Four public hearings were conducted, one in relation to the mid-year budget adjustment and three with regards to special use permit applications.
The mid-year budget report was presented by Finance Director Roxanna Briley.
“Each May, we look back at March when 50% of the budget is completed and then we clean up any budget items that are related to actions that the council took subsequent to the budget being adopted and also based on our projections on where we’re going to end up at the end of the year,” she said.
There was no public comment regarding the mid-year report, which council approved.
An application for a special use permit at 225 S. Main, submitted by Whitney Graham for a mobile food park, was approved with conditions. Graham was in attendance and presented her reasons for the request, stating she had been given a poor space in the Main Street Eats mobile food park just three doors down from her proposed site. She also stated she had problems at that location, detailing the issues. Owners of Main Street Eats and Neighbors Coffee spoke against issuance of the SUP.
Following an executive session regarding the matter, council approved the SUP at 225 S. Main with several conditions, recommended by City Attorney Brett Brewer. These included deadlines for the purchase of the parking lot and a strip of land behind Neighbors Coffee Shop, a replat of the property into a single lot and provision of ADA compliant restrooms in the existing building, along with a certificate of occupancy for use of the restrooms. The permit would allow for a single trailer only, which would be required to be kept off the lot during off season, and four parking spaces in the lot to be provided for public use.
An SUP application to allow a food truck park at 501 Larissa passed by a four-to-one vote. The applicant met all requirements required by the ordinance and the motion allowed only a single food truck. Mindy Gellock, District 2 representative, was the lone dissenting vote. There had been no public comment either in favor or against the permit.
The final SUP was a request pertaining to an electronic message board at the Cherokee County Show Barn on Loop 456. The barn is situated outside city limits, but the sign is within city limits. The sign is in compliance with city regulations and the SUP was approved.
A supplemental environmental work order with Stokes and Associates was authorized by council. The proposed project involves installation of a new wastewater lift station, to be located along Sunnydale St., east of S. Bolton, where there is known overload conditions. The proposed lift station will primarily provide sewer service to an apartment complex and a local commercial customer and will allow these entities to be disconnected from the city’s gravity sewer, providing them a sewer system that does not experience backups from the city’s overloaded gravity system.
The estimated construction budget is around $250,000, but will offset Texas Commission on Environmental Quality fines. The TCEQ approved the project and the city anticipates bidding the project sometime in early July.
Other action items approved by council included:
• Consent agenda;
• Resolution canvassing the May 7 special and municipal elections;
• An ordinance setting the utility disconnect policy;
• An ordinance regarding excess barking, with one dissenting vote by District 1 Councilman Hubert Robinson;
• A contract with Newgen for a utility rate study;
• A contract for utility system supplies;
• New ambulance fee schedule, as the last rate increase was implemented in 2018;
Five proclamations were read by Mayor Randy Gorham including:
• EMS Week, May 15 through 21
• May as Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month
• Police Week, May 15 through 21
• Skilled Nursing Care Week, May 8 through 14
• Public Works Week, May 15 through 21
City council meetings are regularly scheduled for 6 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month.
