St. Paul Baptist Church is partnering with Sylvia Mae’s Soul Food and Cowboy Church Fellowship to sponsor a community Thanksgiving lunch beginning at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22.
Hamburgers and hot dogs will be served free of charge at St. Paul Baptist Church, 558 N. Main, Jacksonville. The meal will be served outdoors and participants are asked to wear masks while in line getting their food.
The event is the first of its kind and an extension of the prayer rally held Aug. 8 at the courthouse square in Rusk, according to Jamie Slovacek. The purpose is to promote unity, especially among churches.
Volunteers would be welcome at the event to help cook, serve and clean up.
Anyone who wishes to assist should contact Jamie Slovacek at (903) 520-4746.
HOPE Jacksonville will provide a Thanksgiving meal packaged to go from 11:15 a.m. until 12:15 p.m. Monday, Nov. 23. All are welcome to pick up a meal. HOPE is located at 595 S. Ragsdale Street.
Jacksonville city officials will be assisting in preparing the meals.
The organization is requesting participants take common sense measures during the current pandemic and maintain a social distance of six feet from other individuals when picking up their food. When social distancing is not possible, a mask is required.
St. Paul Baptist Church, Sylvia Mae’s Soul Food and the Cowboy Church are sponsoring a second event on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26. The Thanksgiving Day luncheon begins at 11 a.m. and St. Paul’s will host the meal at 558 N. Main, Jacksonville.
For those able to donate, any contribution is appreciated. Volunteers are also needed.
For more information or to sign up as a volunteer for the Thanksgiving Day meal, contact Sylvia Jones at (903) 722-1854 or (903) 658-3122.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.