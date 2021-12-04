On October 5th, 2021, the Jacksonville Police Department hosted its largest National Night Out event ever. The event touted a historic 3,500 people in attendance with hundreds of meals cooked. The JPD has been recognized by the National Night Out awards program for “Cities with a population between 5,000 and 15,000.”
“We just learned that we placed 5th in the nation for our National Night Out efforts,” said Joe Williams, Chief of Police, “Special thanks to Corporal Amanda Bragg and her team for their hard work. Super proud!”
Jacksonville ranked behind La Grange Park, Ill.; St Francis, Wis.; New Carrollton, Md. and Live Oak, Texas.
National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live. National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community. Furthermore, it provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances.
Millions of neighbors take part in National Night Out across thousands of communities from all
fifty states, U.S. territories and military bases worldwide on the first Tuesday in August (Texas
and select areas celebrate on the first Tuesday in October). Neighborhoods host block parties,
festivals, parades, cookouts and various other community events with safety demonstrations,
seminars, youth events, visits from emergency personnel, exhibits, and much, much more.
Visit natw.org to learn more.
