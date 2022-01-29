On Jan. 25, 2022, the Jacksonville Police Department received the award of “Recognized Law Enforcement Agency” from the Texas Police Chiefs Association Law Enforcement Recognition Program.
“[This award] assures city management and the citizens that their police department is operating in a manner consistent with the Best Practices in law enforcement,” Police Chief Joe Williams stated. “A lot of work went into this by every member of the agency. I’m proud of their efforts and especially those of Capt. Steven Markasky who led this project.”
Begun in 2006, the Recognition Program evaluates a police department’s compliance with over 170 Best Business Practices for Texas Law Enforcement. These Best Practices were carefully developed by Texas Law Enforcement professionals to assist agencies in the efficient and effective delivery of service and the protection of individual’s rights. These Best Practices cover all aspects of law enforcement operations including use of force, protection of citizen rights, vehicle pursuits, property and evidence management, and patrol and investigative operations.
The Jacksonville Police Department was originally recognized by the Texas Police Chiefs Association Law Enforcement Recognition Program in January 2018. Police agencies recognized by the TPCA must undergo an onsite inspection every fourth year. This is the second successful onsite inspection of the Jacksonville Police Department.
This voluntary process required the Jacksonville Police Department to conduct a critical self-review of the agency’s policies, procedures, facilities, and operations. Beginning in 2014, the department began the lengthy process to become a “Recognized Law Enforcement Agency” by preparing proofs of compliance for each of the Texas Law Enforcement Best Business Practices.
Upon completion of the internal review, an outside audit and review was requested. This final on-site review took place in January 2014. The on-site review is conducted by trained Police Chiefs from other areas of our state. The result of this review was then sent to the Texas Police Chiefs Association’s Recognition Committee for final analysis and decision to award “Recognized” status.
The process provided for an independent review of the department’s operations and should assure the citizens of Jacksonville that its Police Department is conforming to the current state of the art in law enforcement.
The actual presentation of the award will take place at the Jacksonville city council meeting scheduled for Tuesday, March 8, at City Hall. The department will also be recognized at the Texas Police Chiefs Association annual conference in April.
For more information on the program, visit the Texas Police Chiefs Association website, texaspolicechiefs.org.
