A 38-year-old Jacksonville man was found unresponsive behind NuTime Truck Stop, 729 Frankston St., on April 7.
According to Jacksonville police officials, the man was found lying on his stomach near the store's dumpster, at approximately 5:30 p.m. A video surveillance camera revealed that the man had been walking by himself from a treeline behind the store, and as he approached the dumpster, he began to stumble and then collapsed, the report said.
The police report said an employee of the truck stop was notified of the man's body by someone who parked their work truck behind the store. The employee looked on the surveillance camera and could see the man, and she called police.
The report said no one was in contact with the man until officers arrived on the scene, approximately 30 minutes after he collapsed, according to the surveillance video. Detectives did not observe any signs of foul play.
Police found the man's wallet in his pocket and were able to identify him.
Cherokee County Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace Judge Tony Johnson pronounced the man dead at the scene, and his body was sent to Tyler for an autopsy.
Jacksonville Police Chief Joe Williams said there were no signs of gunshot or stab wounds, and officials are awaiting the results of the autopsy to determine the cause of death.
