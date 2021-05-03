Jacksonville police and fire departments were dispatched at 12:16 p.m. Monday, May 3, to a shooting that occurred in the 500 block of Myrtle Drive in Jacksonville.
Officers discovered a male who had suffered a gunshot wound to the head, according to a release from the police department. The male was transported to UT Health-Jacksonville and later flown to UT Tyler where he was pronounced dead.
The victim was identified as Mathew W. Nock, 33, of Jacksonville.
Witnesses described a verbal confrontation between two males prior to the shooting, according to the police department's statement.
Christopher M. Blackwell, 35 of Jacksonville, was arrested at the scene for the murder. He was transported to Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.
Jacksonville Police Department investigators, along with Texas Rangers, continue the investigation.
