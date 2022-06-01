As residents of Uvalde grieve following the mass shooting at Robb Elementary, the Jacksonville Police Department answered a call for mutual aid from the Uvalde Police Department, received Thursday of last week.
A number of officers volunteered for the duty, including Officer Kenny Baker who left Monday afternoon for Uvalde. Upon arrival, Baker was given an assignment and began working.
“Anytime an agency within the state of Texas, or even outside of the state, asks for help, if we can help them, we will,” Police Chief Joe Williams said. “Uvalde is a very similar community to Jacksonville, and I assure you, if that event had occurred here, I would need help from all across the state to manage it. It’s no different than any other mutual aid request that occurs.”
The immediate need for assistance was due largely to added security needs caused by visits from President Joe Biden, Gov. Gregg Abbott and other dignitaries, according to Williams.
“That is a huge security operation and it’s not just the secret service who does that,” he said.
Uvalde officers were also dealing with locked down areas and barricades due to the large crime scene, in addition to the daily calls for service. Considering the horrific scenes Uvalde law enforcement officers likely witnessed and the fact they may have worked 24 hours straight, Williams said they probably needed some time away.
“The support from outside the area was able to fill in and help out,” he said.
It was originally thought Baker’s assignment could last three to five days, with a possible extension, but Williams was expecting Baker’s return as early as Wednesday.
“It’s winding down there,” Williams said. “I’ve talked to my peers throughout the state and their guys are already coming back.”
