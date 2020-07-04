The Progress will publish reports from the Jacksonville Police Department in the Saturday edition each week.
June 25-July 1
Assault was reported at Blue Bonnet Homes, 1616 S. Jackson St. The suspect is a Jacksonville man.
Trespassing was reported at UT Health – Jacksonville, 501 S. Ragsdale St. An investigation is ongoing.
Aggravated assault causes serious bodily injury was reported at Resthaven Cemetery, 203 S. Pineda St. A Jacksonville man was arrested.
Aggravated assault of a family member was reported at Sweet Union Apartments, 1011 N. Jackson St. The suspect is a Tyler woman.
A weapons offense – firing weapon was reported in the 600 block of Nacogdoches Street. An investigation is ongoing.
Burglary was reported in the 500 block of San Antonio Street. An unknown suspect gained entry into the building without use of force.
Assault was reported in the 700 block of Debusk Street. The suspect is a Flint woman. An investigation is ongoing.
Driving under the influence was reported in the 400 block of Gillespie Avenue. A Jacksonville man was arrested on a warrant for public intoxication of a minor; a second Jacksonville man charged with driving under the influence was discovered to have a warrant for driving under the influence – minor.
Assault was reported in the 300 block of Dorothy Street. An investigation is ongoing.
Assault was reported in the 100 block of Fuller Street. The suspect is a Jacksonville man.
Burglary was reported at Jackson Square Apartments, 1302 Jacksonville Square Drive. A warrant was issued for a Jacksonville man believed to have forced entry into a residence.
Possession of marijuana in a drug-free zone was reported in the 500 block of Kickapoo Street. A Jacksonville man was charged.
Criminal trespass was reported in the 200 block of Dorothy Street. A Dallas man was charged.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at Corner Market North, 202 N. Jackson St. A Seminole man who was charged also was found to have warrants.
