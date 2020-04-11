The Progress will publish reports from the Jacksonville Police Department in the Saturday edition each week.
All information is provided to the Progress by the police department. These reports are not an admission of guilt for parties involved.
April 2- 8
Assault was reported in the 300 block of Bonita Street. The suspect was listed as a Rusk woman. The case was cleared by other means, according to police reports.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported in the 1600 block of Quevado Street. A San Augustine man was arrested.
Assault was reported in the 300 block of Selman Street. The suspect was listed as a Jacksonville man.
Possession of a controlled substance and public intoxication were reported in the 700 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. A Jacksonville woman was arrested.
Theft was reported in the 900 block of Southeast Loop 456. The investigation is ongoing.
Theft was reported at A&M Food Mart, 755 N. Bolton St. A warrant was issued.
Theft was reported at Food Fast, 319 E. Larissa St. The investigation is ongoing.
Theft was reported at CVS Pharmacy, 824 S. Jackson St. The suspect was listed as a Jacksonville woman.
Assault was reported in the 500 block of Sunset Avenue. The suspect was listed as a Jacksonville man. The investigation is ongoing.
Driving while under the influence of alcohol was reported in the 200 block of North Jackson Street. A Jacksonville man was arrested.
Assault was reported at Executive Inn, 1848 S. Jackson St. The case was referred to a prosecutor, according to the police report.
Assault was reported in the 500 block of Gillespie Avenue. A Jacksonville man was arrested.
Theft was reported in the 800 block of El Paso Street. The investigation is ongoing.
Possession of marijuana was reported in the 500 block of South Jackson Street. A Jacksonville man who was charged also was found to have warrant(s).
Theft was reported in the 2300 block of Briarwood Drive. The suspect was listed as a Jacksonville woman. The investigation is ongoing.
Theft was reported in the 700 block of Palestine Street. No further information was released.
