The Progress will publish reports from the Jacksonville Police Department in the Saturday edition each week.
All information is provided to the Progress by the police department. These reports are not an admission of guilt for parties involved.
April 22-30
Possession of marijuana was reported at The Lodge Apartments, 502 Sunset Ave. The suspect is a Jacksonville man. An investigation is ongoing.
Theft was reported at Jacksonville Square Apartments, 1302 Jacksonville Square Dr. The suspect is a Jacksonville man.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at the intersection of Rusk Street and Zimmerman Drive. A Jacksonville man was charged.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at the intersection of Canada and Bolton streets. A Jacksonville woman was arrested, and additionally charged with unlawfully carrying a weapon and resisting arrest, search or transport.
Theft was reported at Brookshire Brothers, 210 East Cherokee Street. The suspect is a Frankston male. An investigation is ongoing.
Possession of marijuana was reported in the 600 block of E. Rusk St. Three men were arrested. Two were from Jacksonville, while the third man had no residence listed. Each was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana. The three men each also had a warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Burglary was reported in the 600 block of Harrison Street. According to a police report, the suspect, a Rusk man, forced his way into the residence. An investigation is ongoing.
Driving while intoxicated was reported in the 300 block of Dublin Lane. A Jacksonville man was charged.
Weapons offenses were reported at the intersection of Wilkens Avenue and Border Street. A Whitehouse man was charged with theft of a firearm.
Burglary was reported in the 1000 block of Henderson Street. A suspect, listed in police reports as a Jacksonville man, forced entry into the residence.
Theft was reported at Walmart, 1311 S. Jackson St. A Jacksonville woman is listed as the suspect.
Theft was reported in the 900 block of John Street. The suspect is listed as a Jacksonville man. An investigation is ongoing.
Theft was reported at The Greater Mount Horeb Baptist Church, 200 Gillespie Ave. According to a police report, an unknown suspect took item(s) from the property. An investigation is ongoing.
Theft was reported at CVS Pharmacy, 824 S. Jackson St. The suspect is listed as a woman from Jacksonville. An investigation is ongoing
Theft was reported in the 1000 block of Alameda Drive. No other information was available according to police reports.
A stolen vehicle was recovered at Lake Jacksonville Concession No. 1, 2600 Byrd Rd. An unknown suspect had taken the vehicle, and a police report noted that the case was cleared by other means.
