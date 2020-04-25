The Progress will publish reports from the Jacksonville Police Department in the Saturday edition each week.
All information is provided to the Progress by the police department. These reports are not an admission of guilt for parties involved.
April 9 -22
Assault was reported at Food Fast, 319 E. Larissa St. The suspect was listed as a Jacksonville woman. A warrant was issued.
Theft was reported in the 600 block of North Bolton Street. The investigation is ongoing.
Theft was reported at Walmart, 1311 S. Jackson St. According to the report, the investigation is ongoing.
A stolen vehicle was reported in the 500 block of Tyler Street. The suspect was listed as a Whitehouse man.
Theft was reported at Race Runner No. 2, 201 N. Jackson St. The incident was reported on April 10. No further information was released.
Possession of marijuana was reported at the intersection of Monroe and Washington streets. A Jacksonville man was arrested.
Obstruction of justice and driving while intoxicated – second offense were reported in the 500 block of South Ragsdale Street. A Rusk man was arrested.
Two counts of possession of marijuana were reported in the 300 block of East Larissa Street. Two Jacksonville women were arrested.
Possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana were reported at the intersection of Ragsdale and Rusk streets. Three people were arrested. A Jacksonville woman was charged with possession of marijuana; a Tyler man was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana; and a Jacksonville man charged with possession of marijuana was found to have warrants.
Assault was reported in the 400 block of South Bonner Street. The suspect was listed as a Tyler woman. According to the report, the case was “cleared by other means.”
Possession of marijuana was reported in the 500 block of East Cherokee Street. A Jacksonville man was arrested.
Assault was reported in the 500 block of Gillespie Avenue. The investigation is ongoing.
Burglary of a nonresidence was reported in the 500 block of North Ragsdale Street. The investigation is ongoing.
Assault was reported in the 800 block of Wilkens Avenue. The suspect was listed as a Jacksonville man. The investigation is ongoing.
Assault was reported in the 100 block of Valley View Lane. The suspect was listed as a Jacksonville man.
Aggravated assault was reported at Mission Village Apartments, 417 Frankston St. The investigation is ongoing.
Fraud was reported at Walmart, 1311 S. Jackson St. The investigation is ongoing.
Theft was reported in the 800 block of San Antonio Street. The suspect was listed as a San Antonio woman.
A stolen vehicle was reported at Pinecreek Apartments, 1509 Gay Avenue. The suspect was listed as a Jacksonville woman.
Possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance were reported at the intersection of Thompson Lane and Ragsdale Street. A Troup woman was arrested.
Trespassing was reported at Walmart, 1311 S. Jackson St. A Jacksonville man was arrested.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at the intersection of Esther Street and Davis Avenue. A Jacksonville man was arrested.
Theft was reported at Cricket Wireless, 1201 S. Jackson St. According to a police report, a warrant was issued.
Assault was reported in the 900 block of Peeples Street. The suspect was listed as a Jacksonville man. A warrant was issued.
Driving while intoxicated – second offense was reported at the intersection of Pierce Lane and Greely Avenue. A Henderson man was arrested.
Carrying a prohibited weapon was reported at the intersection of San Antonio Street and Brookside Drive. A Jacksonville man was arrested.
Possession of marijuana was reported at The Lodge Apartments, 502 Sunset Ave. No further information was released.
Theft was reported at Jacksonville Square Apartments, 1302 Jacksonville Square Dr. The investigation is ongoing.
Driving while under the influence of alcohol was reported at the intersection of Rusk Street and Zimmerman Drive. A Jacksonville man was arrested.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.