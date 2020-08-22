The Progress will publish reports from the Jacksonville Police Department in the Saturday edition each week.
All information is provided to the Progress by the police department. These reports are not an admission of guilt for parties involved.
Aug. 13-20
Theft was reported in the 300 block of Myrtle Drive. The suspect is listed is unknown, and according to a police report, the case was cleared by other means.
Theft reported at Holiday Inn Express, 1923 S. Jackson St. According to a police report, object(s) were taken from the building. An investigation is ongoing.
Assault was reported at CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Jacksonville, 2026 S. Jackson St. The suspect is listed as a Jacksonville woman.
A vehicle was reported stolen from the 1000 block of Columbia Avenue. An investigation is ongoing.
Possession of a dangerous drug was reported at the intersection of Tena and Bolton streets. A Frankston man was charged.
Assault was reported in the 1500 Block of Gay Avenue. No other information was provided.
Possession of marijuana was reported in the 900 block of Bolton Street. A Jacksonville man was charged.
Possession of marijuana was reported in the 600 block of Kickapoo Street. A Jacksonville man was charged.
Theft was reported at Food Fast, 319 E. Larissa St. The suspect is listed as a Jacksonville woman.
Theft from a vehicle was reported in the 700 block of Sheridan Street. Suspects are listed as a man and a woman, both from Jacksonville. A investigation is ongoing.
That was reported in the 800 block of El Paso Street. The suspect is listed as a Jacksonville man.
Fleeing a police officer was reported the intersection of Devereaux and Pineda streets. A Jacksonville man was charged.
Theft was reported at Executive Inn, 1848 S. Jackson St. The suspect is listed as a Jacksonville woman.
Theft was reported at Food Fast, 319 E. Larissa St. The suspect is listed as a Jacksonville man.
Assault was reported in the 500 block of Shipman Street. The suspect is listed as a Jacksonville man.
Fraud was reported at Rent-A-Center, 1626 S. Jackson St. The suspect is listed as a Hempstead woman.
Obstructing police was reported at The Hot Spot, 521 N. Jackson St. The suspect is listed as a Jacksonville man.
Assault was reported at Lewis Apartments, 400 Prather St. A Jacksonville man was listed as the suspect.
Unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported in the 1000 block of Clemens Drive. A Jacksonville woman was charged.
Fraud was reported at Elliott Electric Supply, 2202 E. Rusk St. No other information was provided.
Theft was reported in the 1000 block of Palestine Street. An unknown suspect took objects from the property. An investigation is ongoing.
A weapons offense was reported in the 5600 block of North Jackson Street. No other information was provided.
Driving while intoxicated – second offense was reported at Cash and Rusk streets. A Rusk man was charged.
Unlawfully carrying a weapon and possession of marijuana were reported at Sycamore and Rusk streets. A Jacksonville man was charged.
Trespassing was reported at Brookshire Brothers Pump & Save, 302 E. Cherokee St. No other information was provided.
