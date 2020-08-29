The Progress will publish reports from the Jacksonville Police Department in the Saturday edition each week. All information is provided to the Progress by the police department.
These reports are not an admission of guilt for parties involved.
Aug. 20-27
Trespassing was reported at Brookshire Brothers Pump and Save, 302 E. Cherokee St. No other information was provided.
Assault was reported in the 1300 block of North Bolton Street. The suspect is listed as a Jacksonville man.
Driving while intoxicated was reported in the 100 block of North Patton Street. A Jacksonville man was charged.
A weapons offense was reported is the 600 block of Sheridan Street.
A vehicle was reported stolen from Pine Creek Apartments, 1509 Gay Ave. An investigation is ongoing.
Assault was reported at Sweet Union Apartments, 1011 N. Jackson St. No other information was provided.
Driving while intoxicated was reported in the 1500 block of Byrd Rd. A Jacksonville man was charged.
Resisting arrest, search or transport was reported at Burger King, 505 E. Rusk St. A Rusk man was charged.
A missing person report was filed with Jacksonville police at their 210 W. Larissa St. station. According to officials, the report remained active as of press deadlines Friday afternoon.
Burglary was reported in the 800 block of Johnson Street. An investigation is ongoing
Assault was reported at Jacksonville Pines Apartments, 421 Talley Nichols Drive. The suspect is listed as a Jacksonville man.
Burglary was reported at Sweet Union Apartments, 1011 N. Jackson St. According to a police report, an unknown suspect gained entry into the residence without using force.
Burglary was reported at Brookshire Brothers, 210 E. Cherokee St. According to a police report, an unknown suspect gained access to the business without use of force.
Two counts of possession of a controlled substance were reported in the 700 block of College Avenue. A Jacksonville woman who was charged also was found to have warrants.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported in the 500 block of West Larissa Street. A Jacksonville man was charged.
Assault was reported in the 1600 block of Quevedo Street. No other information was available.
Burglary was reported at Bill's Day Tire, 504 E Commerce St. An investigation is ongoing.
Burglary was reported at Cut and Curl, 317 Brookside Dr. An investigation is ongoing.
Burglary was reported at Apache Auto Sales, 322 E. Rusk St. No other information was provided.
Tampering with/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair was reported at the intersection of Zimmerman Drive and Commerce Street. A Jacksonville man who was charged also was found to have a warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Theft was reported in the 200 block of Bonner Street. No other information was provided.
