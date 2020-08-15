The Progress will publish reports from the Jacksonville Police Department in the Saturday edition each week.
All information is provided to the Progress by the police department. These reports are not an admission of guilt for parties involved.
Aug 6 - 12
Obstructing police was reported at Razorback, 120 Janine St. A Jacksonville man was charged with evading arrest and detention.
Driving while intoxicated – third or more offense was reported at Green Trails Apartment, 1027 Loop 456. A Jacksonville man was charged.
Assault was reported in the 800 block of Wilkens Avenue. The suspect is listed as a Jacksonville man.
A hit-and-run traffic accident was reported the intersection of US Highway 175 and Jackson Street. The accident resulted in damage to the vehicle, according to a police report. An investigation is ongoing.
Damaged property was reported in the 600 block of Harrison Street. An investigation is ongoing.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at Sycamore and Rusk streets. Jacksonville woman was charged.
Possession of marijuana was reported in the 1500 block of Quevedo Street. The suspect is listed as a Tyler man.
Theft was reported at Food Fast, 319 E. Lewis St. The suspect is listed as a Jacksonville woman.
Aggravated assault was reported in the 900 block of Sherwood Lane. An investigation is ongoing.
Assault causes bodily injury was reported at Live Oak Apartments, 127 Sunnydale St. A woman, no residence listed, was charged.
Possession of marijuana was reported at Don's Convenience Store, 2020 E. Rusk St. A Jacksonville man was charged.
Failure to identify a fugitive and possession of a controlled substance were reported in the 400 block of John Street. A Jacksonville man who was charged also was found to have a warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia.
A fatal traffic accident was reported at the intersection of Pierce Lane and Pine Street. No other information was given.
