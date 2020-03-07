The Progress will publish reports from the Jacksonville Police Department in the Saturday edition each week.
All information is provided to the Progress by the police department. These reports are not an admission of guilt for parties involved.
Feb. 26-March 4
Aggravated assault and criminal mischief were reported at Walmart, 1311 S. Jackson St. Four victims were listed, and a warrant was issued for a Bullard man.
Assault was reported in the 600 block of Canada Street. A Jacksonville man was arrested;
Failure to identify and public intoxication were reported in the 500 block of Myrtle Street. A Jacksonville woman was arrested.
Possession of marijuana was reported at the intersection of Mary Street and College Avenue. A Rusk man was arrested.
Aggravated assault was reported at Walmart, 1311 S. Jackson St. The victim was a Rusk woman. The investigation is ongoing.
Theft from a vehicle was reported at Walmart. The victim was a Troup woman. The investigation is ongoing.
Driving while intoxicated with a child younger than 15, public intoxication and resisting arrest, search or transport were reported in the 1200 block of South Jackson Street. A Rusk woman was chareged with driving while intoxicated, and a Rusk man was charged with public intoxication and resisting arrest.
Assault was reported in the 1000 block of North Jackson Street. The investigation is ongoing.
Possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana were reported in the 1000 block of North Jackson Street. A Jacksonville man was arrested.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported in the 400 block of Canada Street. A Marshall man was arrested.
Assault was reported in the 200 block of Newton Street. No further information was released.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported in the 1800 block of South Jackson Street. The suspect was listed as a Jacksonville man.
